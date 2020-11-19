Rest of Asia
Woman dies while standing in queue to collect flood relief fund

ANI/Hyderabad
Filed on November 19, 2020
Photo: Alamy

The 50-year-old lady had been standing in a queue since 6am to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance.

A 50-year-old woman died on Wednesday while waiting in a queue at a MeeSeva centre in Hyderabad to apply for flood relief assistance, police said.

According to the police, the woman identified as Munnawar Unnisa had been standing in a queue since 6 am and collapsed over four hours later at around 11:30am.

"A 50-year-old lady was standing in a queue at MeeSeva centre here since 6 am today to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance. At around 11:30 am, she fainted. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," a police official said.




