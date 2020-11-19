Woman dies while standing in queue to collect flood relief fund

The 50-year-old lady had been standing in a queue since 6am to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance.

"A 50-year-old lady was standing in a queue at MeeSeva centre here since 6 am today to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance. At around 11:30 am, she fainted. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," a police official said.