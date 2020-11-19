Woman dies while standing in queue to collect flood relief fund
The 50-year-old lady had been standing in a queue since 6am to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance.
A 50-year-old woman died on Wednesday while waiting in a queue at a MeeSeva centre in Hyderabad to apply for flood relief assistance, police said.
According to the police, the woman identified as Munnawar Unnisa had been standing in a queue since 6 am and collapsed over four hours later at around 11:30am.
"A 50-year-old lady was standing in a queue at MeeSeva centre here since 6 am today to fill the formalities for flood relief assistance. At around 11:30 am, she fainted. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," a police official said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India nears 9 million coronavirus cases
Deaths rose by 585, with the total now at 131,578, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian businessman killed by girlfriend's fiance...
Neeraj Gupta was hit on the head with a brick by the man, stabbed... READ MORE
-
Americas
Covid-19: US death toll passes 250k, New York...
US cities are imposing a raft of new restrictions, including home... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Can Covid-19 testing allow us to gather safely...
If you think you’ve been exposed to Covid-19, first protect... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews