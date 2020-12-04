What’s in a name?: ‘Adolf Hitler’ wins vote in Namibia
He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler.
While many Namibians have names originating from the ex-colonial power Germany, a newly-elected municipal councillor has overnight romped to prominence not because of his victory but because he is called Adolf Hitler.
Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, a politician of the ruling SWAPO party was last week elected local government councillor for Ompundja constituency in northern Namibia, with 85 percent of the ballots cast.
Sounding a tad annoyed, Uunona told AFP on Thursday he was perplexed that people were intrigued by his being named after one of the world’s most notorious dictators.
He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler.
“I am not going to entertain the conversation, there is no reason we should be sitting here, having an entire conversation about my name,” he retorted.
“You really want us to have an entire conversation about my name? How will that make Namibia a better country, how will it contribute to the development of our country?” Uunona asked when contacted by an AFP journalist.
-
Rest of Asia
What’s in a name?: ‘Adolf...
He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech...
The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Trump aide banned from Justice Department after...
Heidi Stirrup approached staffers to collect insider information... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Modi says Covid-19 vaccine may be ready in India...
In a virtual meeting with political party leaders, Indian prime... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews