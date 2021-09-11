Waterlogging cleared at Delhi airport, operations back to normal
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the situation lasted for a "short while" and the operations are back to normal since 9 am.
Delhi Airport on Saturday informed that the waterlogging, which lasted for a “short while” has been cleared and operations are back to normal.
“Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am,” Delhi Airport tweeted.
The Delhi Airport also shared a video that showed the forecourt of the Delhi airport completely free of water.
Earlier today, four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, informed airport officials.
“We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved,” said the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) in a tweet.
The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicular movement has also been affected due to incessant rainfall.
