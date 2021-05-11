- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Watch: With cleavers and blowtorches, Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts
His popularity has only grown since, resulting in television appearances and fashion shoots.
Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft — including blowtorches, meat cleavers, and even broken glass.
Abbas’s fringe style is proving a hit in the nation, with customers flocking to his shop in the eastern city of Lahore.
During a typical trim, Abbas will take a bit off the top with a blowtorch.
VIDEO: Hoping to prove a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practice his craft -- including blowtorches, meat cleavers, and even broken glass pic.twitter.com/5vUXJndvmv— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 11, 2021
He adds some layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher’s block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass.
“I thought I should do something different to attract more clients,” Abbas told AFP.
“In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair, and then — after practising it for some time — I used it on a client, and he liked it a lot.”
Since first unveiling his style in 2016 and after brushing away customer fears, he says the unconventional approach has become a hit.
His popularity has only grown since, resulting in television appearances and fashion shoots.
“There has been a very good response from my clients, who were quite scared in the beginning,” said Abbas, whose eccentric manner and own unkempt, frizzy locks gives him the look of a mad scientist.
Abbas charges 2,000 rupees ($13) for the unorthodox treatment — or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with scissors.
“I am feeling quite relaxed and comfortable,” said Ali Saqlain, as the barber took a blowtorch to his head.
Abbas says he also enjoys a large number of women customers, who he charges an additional 500 rupees for extra styling.
“I had my hair cut done at this salon three times,” said Arooj Bhatti.
“I prefer it to be done with a cleaver as my hair grows fast after,” she added.
-
Rest of Asia
UAE: No biometric verification required for...
State Bank of Pakistan gives relief to over 10m NRPs READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: With cleavers and blowtorches, Pakistan...
His popularity has only grown since, resulting in television... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Indian doctors warn against...
Some believers have been going to cow shelters to cover their bodies... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: Vaccine hesitancy drops in rural...
Janefal has emerged as one of the few villages in India with 100 per... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Don't respond to greetings while ...
Motorists urged to obey all rules and regulations on the festive... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE: No biometric verification needed for...
State Bank of Pakistan gives relief to over 10m NRPs READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during Eid holidays
No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Will you pay Dh25,000 for an India-UAE flight...
As per new regulations, a single India-UAE ticket on board a private... READ MORE