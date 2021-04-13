Filed on April 13, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 02.22 pm

Watch: Viral dancing Kerala medicos take on trolls with second video

The two medical students had first gone viral for dancing to Boney M’s Rasputin.

Two Kerala medical students, Janaki M. Omkumar and Naveen K. Razak, have responded to online trolls with a second video dancing together.

According to India Times, the Thrissur Medical College students posted their second video on Kerala radio station Club FM’s Facebook page.

This was posted on the same day the pair were first targeted by online trolls, who attempted to stoke communal issues over their first video.

The initial video featured the duo dancing in their scrubs to Boney M’s 1978 hit ‘Rasputin’ in their college corridors and was widely shared on social media.

Razak, however, did not seem to be too affected by his detractors, thanking those who helped him go viral in an Instagram post.

Several netizens spoke out against the trolls, with many posting artworks depicting the students.

“Here people laugh together and be friends. They will eat together, dance, love, hug and live together. Let communalism perish,” said a post.

The Kerala wing of IMA-Medical Students' Network also put out a solidarity post on Facebook, to stand in support of Omkumar and Razak.

"Medical college campuses are a place where all the religious, caste, gender differences created by man become completely irrelevant. It reminds us that we are behaving, interacting, thinking and speaking human beings. Solidarity with both and those who are to come," the statement read.