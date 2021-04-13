- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Watch: Viral dancing Kerala medicos take on trolls with second video
The two medical students had first gone viral for dancing to Boney M’s Rasputin.
Two Kerala medical students, Janaki M. Omkumar and Naveen K. Razak, have responded to online trolls with a second video dancing together.
ALSO READ:
>> Video: Monster lizard scales supermarket shelf, goes viral
According to India Times, the Thrissur Medical College students posted their second video on Kerala radio station Club FM’s Facebook page.
This was posted on the same day the pair were first targeted by online trolls, who attempted to stoke communal issues over their first video.
The initial video featured the duo dancing in their scrubs to Boney M’s 1978 hit ‘Rasputin’ in their college corridors and was widely shared on social media.
Razak, however, did not seem to be too affected by his detractors, thanking those who helped him go viral in an Instagram post.
Several netizens spoke out against the trolls, with many posting artworks depicting the students.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: 2 jailed for 'showing off' Covid-positive result in viral video
“Here people laugh together and be friends. They will eat together, dance, love, hug and live together. Let communalism perish,” said a post.
The Kerala wing of IMA-Medical Students' Network also put out a solidarity post on Facebook, to stand in support of Omkumar and Razak.
"Medical college campuses are a place where all the religious, caste, gender differences created by man become completely irrelevant. It reminds us that we are behaving, interacting, thinking and speaking human beings. Solidarity with both and those who are to come," the statement read.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch