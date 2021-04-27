Rest of Asia
Watch: Toddler refuses to let dad leave for fatal Indonesian submarine mission

Web report/Bali
Filed on April 27, 2021

The boy’s father was a submariner on the ill-fated KRI Nanggala 402, all 53 of whose crew died after sunk in Bali.

In a heartbreaking video, a young child tries to prevent his Navy sailor father from leaving for a mission on board the ill-fated KRI Nanggala 402.

A video, posted by Sharjah News, shows submariner Lettu Laut (P) Imam Adi’s son Azka throwing a tantrum in an effort to prevent his father from leaving for duty.

The toddler can be seen doing his best to prevent his father from leaving a room while both his parents chuckle delightedly at his efforts.

Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed on Monday that all the 53 crew members aboard the submarine were dead after some other components of the vessel were found.

"Based on the authentic evidence, it can be stated that all the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine [are] dead. For that, I express a deep condolence," he said.




