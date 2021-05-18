Watch: Terrified crowd stampedes out of shaking skyscraper in China

The videos show screaming shoppers running away from the 300 metre-high building.

Videos of screaming shoppers running away from one of China’s tallest skyscrapers, as it began shaking inexplicably, have gone viral.

According to NDTV, the 300-metre high SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen began to shake at around 1pm on Tuesday, prompting an evacuation of those inside, who joined panicked pedestrians in making a mad dash away from the building.

The building, a major electronics market completed in 2000, was sealed shut as of 2:40pm.

Bystander videos published on Facebook, local media and the Chinese social media platform Weibo show the skyscraper wobbling on its foundations.

Emergency management officials posted on Weibo that they had launched an investigation into why the building started to wobble.

"After checking and analysing the data of various earthquake monitoring stations across the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today," the statement said.

"The cause of the shaking is being verified by various departments."

Chinese authorities banned the construction of skyscrapers taller than 500 metres last year, adding to the height restrictions that were already in place in the city of Beijing.