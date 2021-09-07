Watch: Shashi Tharoor sings in Hindi, leaves netizens mesmerised
The video has gone viral with over 492,000 views on Twitter
Time and again, Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has displayed a vocabulary so rich, he has left people reaching for the dictionary in a bid to understand his prose. Most recently though, it was not with speech that he impressed folks — but with song.
Tharoor took to Twitter on Monday to share a video about two-and-a-half minutes long, in which he is seen showcasing his musical skills at a cultural event.
“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members," explains in the post.
He follows it up with a quick disclaimer: "Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!”
After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021
Dressed traditionally in a black Nehru jacket with a shawl draped around his shoulders, he sang the classic 1974 Hindi song ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’, while referring to the lyrics on his phone. The audience cheered for him and applauded as he sang.
Netizens too appreciated his attempt and the video has now gone viral with over 492,000 views and 18,200 likes on Twitter.
Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se was originally sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman. It is from the 1974 Bollywood film Ajnabee, starring the iconic Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.
