Watch: Riders get trapped on rollercoaster during power outage in Japan

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 24, 2021
AFP

Riders wait over two hours to be rescued

Thirty-five people were stuck on a rollercoaster for over an hour at a theme park in Japan, with some suspended upside down.

According to the Japan Times, a temporary blackout caused all attractions at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka to grind to a halt.

Riders on the Hollywood Dream rollercoaster were stuck from 12.45pm until park attendants were able to reach them and escort them down an emergency staircase at 3pm.

Power was soon restored but USJ officials said it would take a few hours before attractions could resume at the theme park.

The blackout affected a maximum of 3,200 electricity customers in the two wards, according to Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. The theme park is located in Konohana Ward.




