Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Watch: Pet lion horrifically attacks boy in Pakistan

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 21, 2021
Photo: Twitter

The pet lion can be seen pouncing on the boy as he walks past him.


In a chilling video, a pet lion is shown attacking a child in Pakistan.

According to ARY News, CCTV footage of the incident, which took place in Karachi, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the lion on a leash pouncing on the boy as he walks past. Bystanders then struggle to rescue the child by subduing the lion.

Police have taken note of the incident and have said that they do not have any reports of anyone being injured due to the incident.

A police official also claimed that the pet lion belonged to a citizen named Umar.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210521&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529853&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 