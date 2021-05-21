Watch: Pet lion horrifically attacks boy in Pakistan

The pet lion can be seen pouncing on the boy as he walks past him.

In a chilling video, a pet lion is shown attacking a child in Pakistan.

According to ARY News, CCTV footage of the incident, which took place in Karachi, has gone viral on social media.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find upsetting.



CCTV: A pet lion has been caught on camera attacking a minor boy in #Karachi’s Gulberg area - Police have taken notice of the incident & said they have no reports of anyone getting injured. pic.twitter.com/wf4CXHcIQ9 — The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) May 20, 2021

The video shows the lion on a leash pouncing on the boy as he walks past. Bystanders then struggle to rescue the child by subduing the lion.

Police have taken note of the incident and have said that they do not have any reports of anyone being injured due to the incident.

A police official also claimed that the pet lion belonged to a citizen named Umar.