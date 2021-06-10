Watch: Pakistani politician slaps another during TV show
He slapped another politician after a heated argument between the two during a TV show.
Dubai – Pakistani politician Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to chief minister Punjab on information, slapped another politician after a heated argument between the two during a TV show.
Awan alleged that the PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel abused and threatened her and Awan’s late father during the TV show recording. Therefore, she took this extreme step and slapped the other minister.
In which special assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps member national assembly Qadir Mandokhel. Behind the scenes of news talkshow. pic.twitter.com/qqzURJAdlm— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 9, 2021
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said she is consulting with her legal team to take further action against Mandokhel.
The video of this heated argument has gone viral on social and is being extensively shared on the WhatsApp, TikTok and other platforms.
June 9, 2021
PTI leader was also recently involved in another heated argument with assistant commissioner Sonia Sadaf over subs-standard food during a visit to Ramadan Bazar in Sialkot.
