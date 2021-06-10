Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Watch: Pakistani politician slaps another during TV show

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 10, 2021

He slapped another politician after a heated argument between the two during a TV show.


Dubai – Pakistani politician Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to chief minister Punjab on information, slapped another politician after a heated argument between the two during a TV show.

Awan alleged that the PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel abused and threatened her and Awan’s late father during the TV show recording. Therefore, she took this extreme step and slapped the other minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said she is consulting with her legal team to take further action against Mandokhel.

The video of this heated argument has gone viral on social and is being extensively shared on the WhatsApp, TikTok and other platforms.

PTI leader was also recently involved in another heated argument with assistant commissioner Sonia Sadaf over subs-standard food during a visit to Ramadan Bazar in Sialkot.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210607&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609329&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 