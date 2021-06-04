Watch: Lamborghini erupts in smoke after man tries to cook kebab using exhaust
Smoke can be seen from the supercar after its owner tried to grill meat using the flames from its exhaust pipe.
A Lamborghini Aventador can be seen erupting with smoke after its owner attempted to use its flaming exhaust pipe to grill a kebab in a shocking new video.
According to The Drive, the incident took place in a garage in Hunan, China, surrounded by other supercars.
The Lamborghini Aventador occasionally dumps raw fuel into the exhaust, where it combusts and shoots flames. A man is seen in the video holding a skewer of meat to the Aventador’s exhaust pipe while a second man revs the supercar’s powerful V12 engine.
Though the process seems to work at first, smoke quickly begins to pour from the engine bay and the man is seen fleeing. Red fluid can also be seen leaking onto the ground, suggesting that the car lost most, if not all, of its cooling system’s capacity.
According to a report in Jalopnik, experts have suggested that the accident happened because the Lamborghini was being revved while cold but isn’t getting up to high temperatures and the thermostat was closed.
