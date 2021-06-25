Watch: Bear charges at biker in India, video goes viral
Biker was taking a video of the landscape when the bear charged at him
A motorcycle rider on a narrow hill road in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu was shocked when a sloth bear that was on a curve along with two others rushed out at him.
The biker had a video camera and was photographing the lovely route, with tea gardens on both sides of the road. The motorcyclist stopped, and suddenly, two bears could be seen squatted on the road. A little later, a third one can be seen. But this impatient bear roars and runs towards the bike, bringing an end to the videography.
Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021
The video attracted over 50,000 views within an hour of being posted by Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra, on his Twitter account. "Somewhere in the Nilgiris,” he tweeted.
“Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes."
There are fewer than 20,000 sloth bears in India and Sri Lanka and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has listed them as ‘vulnerable’ in the Red list. There has been growing instances of man-animal conflicts on the Nilgiris, with many of the local residents claiming that the creatures have been causing problems.
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Bear charges at biker in India, video goes ...
Biker was taking a video of the landscape when the bear charged at him READ MORE
-
Europe
Video: 5 dead after rare tornado hits Czech...
One official described as a 'living hell'. READ MORE
-
Business
Money laundering: White or grey list? FATF set to ...
Pakistan is confident it will be added to the 'white READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Iran leader Khamenei gets locally made...
Khamenei, 82, received the COVIran Barakat vaccine on TV. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get their Golden ...
Both doctors express happiness and gratitude on receiving the visas READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Official urges countries to resume...
Initial talks have started with other countries and the government... READ MORE
-
Cricket
UAE to host Ninety-90 Bash cricket league next...
Bukhatir, who famously brought international cricket to Sharjah in... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Expat dentist couple gets UAE Golden Visa
24 June 2021
News
Dubai Airport: Terminal 1 reopens after over a year