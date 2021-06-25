Watch: Bear charges at biker in India, video goes viral

Biker was taking a video of the landscape when the bear charged at him

A motorcycle rider on a narrow hill road in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu was shocked when a sloth bear that was on a curve along with two others rushed out at him.

The biker had a video camera and was photographing the lovely route, with tea gardens on both sides of the road. The motorcyclist stopped, and suddenly, two bears could be seen squatted on the road. A little later, a third one can be seen. But this impatient bear roars and runs towards the bike, bringing an end to the videography.

Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

The video attracted over 50,000 views within an hour of being posted by Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra, on his Twitter account. "Somewhere in the Nilgiris,” he tweeted.

“Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes."

There are fewer than 20,000 sloth bears in India and Sri Lanka and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has listed them as ‘vulnerable’ in the Red list. There has been growing instances of man-animal conflicts on the Nilgiris, with many of the local residents claiming that the creatures have been causing problems.