Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Watch: Bear charges at biker in India, video goes viral

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 25, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Biker was taking a video of the landscape when the bear charged at him


A motorcycle rider on a narrow hill road in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu was shocked when a sloth bear that was on a curve along with two others rushed out at him.

The biker had a video camera and was photographing the lovely route, with tea gardens on both sides of the road. The motorcyclist stopped, and suddenly, two bears could be seen squatted on the road. A little later, a third one can be seen. But this impatient bear roars and runs towards the bike, bringing an end to the videography.

The video attracted over 50,000 views within an hour of being posted by Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra, on his Twitter account. "Somewhere in the Nilgiris,” he tweeted.

“Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes."

There are fewer than 20,000 sloth bears in India and Sri Lanka and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has listed them as ‘vulnerable’ in the Red list. There has been growing instances of man-animal conflicts on the Nilgiris, with many of the local residents claiming that the creatures have been causing problems.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210625&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629374&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 