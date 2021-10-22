Rest of Asia
Watch: Amputee dancer Sudha Chandran asked to remove prosthesis at airports

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 22, 2021

Actor asks Indian Prime Minister Modi to issue cards for those with artificial limbs

Actor and acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer Sudha Chandran has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a card to those with prosthetic limbs.

In the video, the 56-year-old, who lost a leg in an accident, says that she undergoes a "grilling" every time she travels for work.

“But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them," Chandran says.

She then proposes directly to Modi that amputees like her be given a card similar to those given to senior citizens to avoid indignity when they travel.




