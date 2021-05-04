Voting rights for overseas Pakistanis: Cabinet approves ordinance

'The ECP was also authorised to use electronic voting machines'

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that it had approved ordinances regarding the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and Electronic Voting Machines.

According to Ary News, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the federal cabinet had authorised the Election Commission of Pakistan to oversee the voting process for overseas Pakistanis.

“Another ordinance has given the ECP authority regarding voting rights for the overseas Pakistanis,” the information minister said of the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ECP was also authorised to use EVMs, with Chaudhury saying that the government had fulfilled its legislative responsibility on the matter.

Also read: Imran Khan wants voting rights for Pakistanis abroad

Technological work is to be done on biometric and e-voting,” he said adding that they had appointed a consultant to finalize recommendations.