Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Volcano warning sparks evacuation order in DR Congo

AFP/Goma
Filed on May 27, 2021
Residents displaced by the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption wait to register to receive some aid. Photo: AFP

Authorities order evacuation over the risk of further eruptions from volcano


DR Congo authorities ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Goma on Thursday over the risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people, an AFP correspondent said.

"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake (Kivu), which could happen very soon and without warning," the local military governor General Constant Ndima told media.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210526&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529202&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 