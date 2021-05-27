- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Volcano warning sparks evacuation order in DR Congo
Authorities order evacuation over the risk of further eruptions from volcano
DR Congo authorities ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Goma on Thursday over the risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people, an AFP correspondent said.
"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake (Kivu), which could happen very soon and without warning," the local military governor General Constant Ndima told media.
-
Rest of Asia
Karachi Port Trust saves over Dh14 million in...
Prudent financial management, effective use of resources, and cost-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Volcano warning sparks evacuation order in DR...
Authorities order evacuation over the risk of further eruptions from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India’s vaccination drive making...
Country has administered 200 million doses in 130 days as against 124 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: More Indians wanting to migrate abroad...
Report says people now seeking permanent migration to countries with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Karachi Port Trust saves over Dh14 million in...
Prudent financial management, effective use of resources, and cost-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded frontline workers request entry into UAE
They urge authorities to allow Covid-19 vaccinated residents to return READ MORE
-
News
Another minor earthquake felt in UAE, third one...
The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Volcano warning sparks evacuation order in DR...
Authorities order evacuation over the risk of further eruptions from... READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa