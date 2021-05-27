Volcano warning sparks evacuation order in DR Congo

Authorities order evacuation over the risk of further eruptions from volcano

DR Congo authorities ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Goma on Thursday over the risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people, an AFP correspondent said.

"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake (Kivu), which could happen very soon and without warning," the local military governor General Constant Ndima told media.