- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Virgin Atlantic likely to resume UK-Israel flights on May 24
Airlines including Virgin, British Airways and others had cancelled flights to Israel following the outbreak of violence this month.
Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it expected to resume flights from Britain to Israel on Monday following the ceasefire in the region, but said it would keep the route under constant review.
Airlines including Virgin, British Airways and others had cancelled flights to Israel following the outbreak of violence this month.
"We very much welcome the news that a ceasefire has been agreed," a spokesman said.
"Our London Heathrow - Tel Aviv services remain under constant review and based on the current outlook we expect to operate flight VS453 on Monday 24th May and the return leg VS454 from Tel Aviv to London Heathrow on Tuesday 25th May."
-
Rest of Asia
Virgin Atlantic likely to resume UK-Israel...
Airlines including Virgin, British Airways and others had cancelled... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Bengaluru firm offers dedicated taxi...
Cabto’s vehicles fill in critical gap for oxygen-enabled... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra's sons die...
Both Josabanta and Prasanta Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Spain to allow all vaccinated travellers in from ...
British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Hindu doctor recites Kalima Shahada for dying...
Former UAE resident, Dr Rekha Krishnan, attributed her gesture as a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,490 Covid cases, 1,451 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 241,630 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Spain to allow all vaccinated travellers in from ...
British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from... READ MORE
-
MENA
Celebrations on Gaza streets, as ceasefire takes ...
US President Joe Biden welcomes truce that was brokered by Egypt. READ MORE