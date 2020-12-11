Virgin Atlantic commences Pakistan operations
The airline will operate eight weekly flights to Pakistan.
The UK's Virgin Atlantic commenced flight operations in Pakistan on Friday, becoming the latest international airline to start serving passengers in the country.
The first flight arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day and was received on the tarmac by Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and British High Commissioner Christian Turner, The Express Tribune reported.
Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the arrival of international carriers to Islamabad will boost trade and tourism and will also help in enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and the UK.
Earlier in December, the airline was granted permission to operate to and from Pakistan.
Virgin Atlantic had announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK -- London-Lahore, London-Islamabad and Manchester-Islamabad.
