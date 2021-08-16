Video: US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac, says official
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out.
US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.
#KabulAirport #Afghanistan https://t.co/omAemxeIOj— Vineet Khare (@vineetkhare) August 16, 2021
Hamid Karzai international airport. 16 August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/LXsAQPpFXG— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 15, 2021
"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.
A US official said that military flights from Kabul were only meant to ferry diplomats, foreign staff, local embassy staff, Reuters reported.
"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."
The official confirmed that forces fired shots in the air to prevent Afghans from running onto the tarmac.
-
Rest of Asia
Air India expected to resume Kabul flight...
It is a crucial service to evacuate Indians from the capital of war-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get...
Muhyiddin’s departure comes less than 18 months after taking... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan...
A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as...
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban declare 'war is over' as president,...
Do not want to live in isolation and calling for peaceful... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as...
Thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Emirates suspends Kabul flights until further...
Flydubai has also suspended flights to Kabul. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul: US to send 1,000 troops to evacuate...
The United States - over the next 48 hours - will expand security... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?