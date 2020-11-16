Rest of Asia
Video: UK consul general saves drowning woman in China

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 16, 2020

(UK diplomatic mission in China Twitter)

Stephen Ellison came to the aid of a woman who slipped on rocks at the side of the river in Zhongshan village.

A British consul general in China has been hailed for heroically diving into a river to save a drowning woman.

Stephen Ellison, 61, was walking in Zhongshan village, near Chongqing on Saturday, when the woman slipped on rocks at the riverbank.

Ellison, the Chongqing consul general who is also a triathlete, swiftly removed his shoes and jumped in to save the woman.

An onlooker threw a life buoy into the water and pulled the pair to safety while others watching on screamed while seeing the woman face down in the water.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing consul general," the UK diplomatic mission in China tweeted on Monday.




