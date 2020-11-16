Video: UK consul general saves drowning woman in China

Stephen Ellison came to the aid of a woman who slipped on rocks at the side of the river in Zhongshan village.

A British consul general in China has been hailed for heroically diving into a river to save a drowning woman.

Stephen Ellison, 61, was walking in Zhongshan village, near Chongqing on Saturday, when the woman slipped on rocks at the riverbank.

We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe — UK in China (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020

Ellison, the Chongqing consul general who is also a triathlete, swiftly removed his shoes and jumped in to save the woman.

An onlooker threw a life buoy into the water and pulled the pair to safety while others watching on screamed while seeing the woman face down in the water.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing consul general," the UK diplomatic mission in China tweeted on Monday.