Video: 'Supermoon' gives ray of hope in New Delhi

The full moon was clearly visible over streets devoid of pedestrians and the India Gate war memorial, as the city grapples with new lockdown restrictions.

The orbit of the moon around the earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to the earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual; therefore, a 'supermoon'.

‘Supermoon’ on the rise: India’s capital New Delhi is lit up by a 'supermoon' as the city grapples with new lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/8FxqHE7hRp — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2021

The next opportunity to see a super full moon is expected to be on May 26 when it is expected to be bigger and brighter than the April moon, according to forecasters.