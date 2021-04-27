Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Video: 'Supermoon' gives ray of hope in New Delhi

Reuters/New Delhi
Filed on April 27, 2021

The next opportunity to see a super full moon is expected to be on May 26

The full moon was clearly visible over streets devoid of pedestrians and the India Gate war memorial, as the city grapples with new lockdown restrictions.

The orbit of the moon around the earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to the earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual; therefore, a 'supermoon'.

The next opportunity to see a super full moon is expected to be on May 26 when it is expected to be bigger and brighter than the April moon, according to forecasters.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210424&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429511&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 