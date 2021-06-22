Video: Policeman dives into river to save drowning man
He was honoured for his bravery.
A police sub-inspector in Aligarh has been honoured by the state government for his bravery in rescuing a drowning man.
Ashish Kumar was on duty near a canal on Sunday afternoon, when he heard people calling for help to rescue a man who was drowning in the waters.
Without thinking twice, he plunged into the waters and rescued the man, helping him get out of the canal. “I knew swimming from my school days, but have not practised it for years,” Kumar told the media after the rescue.
Why Did This UP Cop Jump In The River?— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 21, 2021
A sub inspector in #Aligarh jumped in river Ganga to save a drowning man. Watch this video. #NewsMo #Vertical pic.twitter.com/pcXLfaqjjx
His act of rescuing the victim from the rapidly flowing waters of the canal are now doing the rounds on social media. Originally from Muzaffarnagar in UP, Kumar graduated from Haridwar and joined the police in 2018.
As a reward for his bravery, he has also been given cash and appreciation certificates.
Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the past few days have seen massive discharge of water into the Ganga and other rivers. The authorities are on the alert along the river and urging people to avoid the rough waters. However, hundreds continue to take a dip in the rapidly flowing rivers, endangering their lives.
