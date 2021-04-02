Video: Plane crashes into sea after baby's gender reveal stunt

Two people were also killed after the plane crashed into the sea.

Two people were killed in Mexico on Monday when a plane crashed into the sea after a gender reveal stunt.

According to ABC News, the incident happened in the Nichupte lagoon in Cancun.

Joy turned to horror in #Cancun, #Mexico, on Tuesday, as an excited family watched their high-flying gender-reveal stunt end in a fatal plane crash into the open water. https://t.co/5fc1mOCfU8 pic.twitter.com/p9dS13h8IZ — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) April 1, 2021

The video, taken by a bystander, shows the plane flying over a beach emitting pink smoke while people cheer and shout ‘Nina!’, which is Spanish for ‘girl’.

The camera then captures the small plane crashing into the water, to the horror of onlookers.

According to Quintana Roo Nautical Associates, a private nautical business that assisted n the rescue mission, one person aboard the aircraft died instantly and a second died after being rescued.

Stunts at gender reveal parties have caused deaths in the US before- most recently a 28-year-old dad-to-be in New York was killed in February when a device he was building for his child’s gender reveal party exploded.