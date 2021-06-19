Video: Passengers overpower man attempting to open plane door mid-air

Filed on June 19, 2021 | Last updated on June 19, 2021 at 09.53 am

The off-duty flight attendant reportedly said he was "going to take the plane down."

In a shocking incident, passengers had to overpower a man trying to open a plane door in an apparent bid to take the flight down.

According to CNN, an off-duty flight attendant had said he was “going to take the plane down” on board Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Terrifying moment a man is restrained by passengers & crew near cockpit.



Based on multiple reports & a check of flight tracks, this appears to be @Delta Flight 1730 (LAX - ATL) which diverted to Oklahoma City.



Developing story, details unconfirmed.pic.twitter.com/nlEa0WCkYY — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) June 12, 2021

A number of passengers can be seen tackling the man, who according to a tweet by a passenger on board the flight, made an announcement warning everyone to stay close to their oxygen masks before trying to open the door. There was then a call for “strong men” to the front of the craft to restrain the man.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City after the incident where the off-duty flight attendant was taken into custody.

Video: Delta Air Lines flight diverted after 'unruly' passenger tries to breach cockpit

A 29-year-old passenger on the flight told CNN that the aircraft was roughly two hours outside of Atlanta when the incident occurred. “I feared the worst,” he said. “I prayed that God would protect my family in case I was gone.”

No crewmember or passenger was hurt during the incident, the report added.