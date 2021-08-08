Video: Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam teams up with Saudi startup to promote free education
The edtech company is currently one of the largest in the MENA region and serves more than nine million students.
Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has teamed up with Saudi startup Noon Academy, a social learning platform that provides free education to students.
Serving more than nine million students, the edtech company is one of the largest in the MENA region and launched in Pakistan late last year.
>> Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, becomes fastest to score 2,000 runs in T20Is
>> We will learn from our mistakes: Babar Azam after 3-0 loss to depleted England team
In an interview with Arab News, the Pakistani skipper noted that his country had one of the highest out-of-school rates for children after Nigeria.
The sports star was all praise for the startup's “holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education". Their approach has positively impacted the lives of many students in a very short span of time, Azam said.
Yeh hai Babar ki kahani!— Noon Pakistan (@NoonPakistan) June 5, 2021
Babar ke coach ne banaya inko No.1. Agar apko bhi parhai mein No.1 ana hai tou abhi download karein Noon App (https://t.co/VXVH7qLoV7) aur parhein Pakistan ke best teachers ke saath woh bhi free.#BabarKiKahani #No1AnayKaFun #Noon pic.twitter.com/M8s9rL5erl
The cricket captain recently featured in a video announcing the tie-up, in which he shared his life's story: how he wasn't as good with a bat until a coach entered his life.
“My coach made me the No.1 batsman. If you also want to be the No.1 in your studies, then download the Noon app,” Babar said at the end of the video.
