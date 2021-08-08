Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Video: Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam teams up with Saudi startup to promote free education

Web report/Karachi
Filed on August 8, 2021

The edtech company is currently one of the largest in the MENA region and serves more than nine million students.


Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has teamed up with Saudi startup Noon Academy, a social learning platform that provides free education to students.

Serving more than nine million students, the edtech company is one of the largest in the MENA region and launched in Pakistan late last year.

ALSO READ:

>> Babar Azam breaks Kohli's record, becomes fastest to score 2,000 runs in T20Is

>> We will learn from our mistakes: Babar Azam after 3-0 loss to depleted England team

In an interview with Arab News, the Pakistani skipper noted that his country had one of the highest out-of-school rates for children after Nigeria.

The sports star was all praise for the startup's “holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education". Their approach has positively impacted the lives of many students in a very short span of time, Azam said.

The cricket captain recently featured in a video announcing the tie-up, in which he shared his life's story: how he wasn't as good with a bat until a coach entered his life.

“My coach made me the No.1 batsman. If you also want to be the No.1 in your studies, then download the Noon app,” Babar said at the end of the video.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/senior-indian-navy-officer-dies-due-to-covid-19 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 