Video: Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam teams up with Saudi startup to promote free education

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has teamed up with Saudi startup Noon Academy, a social learning platform that provides free education to students.

Serving more than nine million students, the edtech company is one of the largest in the MENA region and launched in Pakistan late last year.

In an interview with Arab News, the Pakistani skipper noted that his country had one of the highest out-of-school rates for children after Nigeria.

The sports star was all praise for the startup's “holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education". Their approach has positively impacted the lives of many students in a very short span of time, Azam said.

Yeh hai Babar ki kahani!



Babar ke coach ne banaya inko No.1. Agar apko bhi parhai mein No.1 ana hai tou abhi download karein Noon App (https://t.co/VXVH7qLoV7) aur parhein Pakistan ke best teachers ke saath woh bhi free.#BabarKiKahani #No1AnayKaFun #Noon pic.twitter.com/M8s9rL5erl — Noon Pakistan (@NoonPakistan) June 5, 2021

The cricket captain recently featured in a video announcing the tie-up, in which he shared his life's story: how he wasn't as good with a bat until a coach entered his life.

“My coach made me the No.1 batsman. If you also want to be the No.1 in your studies, then download the Noon app,” Babar said at the end of the video.