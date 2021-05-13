Video: Pakistan celebrates Eid Al Fitr amid Covid-19

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 02.09 pm

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival.

Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Eid-al-Fitr amid Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Eid prayers were held in open spaces across the country with the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic, reports The Express Tribune newspaper.

In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival, stating that the measures were necessary to avoid a massive outbreak, reports Dawn news.

Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed hope that citizens would remain mindful of SOPs while celebrating in an effort to safeguard their own lives and those of their loved ones.