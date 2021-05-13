- EVENTS
Video: Pakistan celebrates Eid Al Fitr amid Covid-19
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival.
Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Eid-al-Fitr amid Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Eid prayers were held in open spaces across the country with the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic, reports The Express Tribune newspaper.
@IMMahmoodKhan— PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) May 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/B4nNq0ggpl
In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival, stating that the measures were necessary to avoid a massive outbreak, reports Dawn news.
Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2021
@IMMahmoodKhan— PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) May 13, 2021
@HashamInam @kamrankbangash #KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/5cebW5C56R
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed hope that citizens would remain mindful of SOPs while celebrating in an effort to safeguard their own lives and those of their loved ones.
Gathering in prayer.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 13, 2021
Muslim worshippers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, hold Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/UJrKk2KaC9
