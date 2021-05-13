Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Video: Pakistan celebrates Eid Al Fitr amid Covid-19

IANS/Islamabad
Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 02.09 pm
Photo: AP

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival.


Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Eid-al-Fitr amid Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Eid prayers were held in open spaces across the country with the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic, reports The Express Tribune newspaper.

In separate messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols while celebrating the festival, stating that the measures were necessary to avoid a massive outbreak, reports Dawn news.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed hope that citizens would remain mindful of SOPs while celebrating in an effort to safeguard their own lives and those of their loved ones.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/karima-baloch-buried-in-pakistan-amid-high-security macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 