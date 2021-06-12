Video: Narrow escape for man struggling to free scooter from train tracks
The man can be seen desperately signalling an oncoming train to stop for him.
Chilling video shows a man struggling to free his scooter from railway tracks in Gujarat as a train barrels toward him.
According to NDTV, the video was filmed at Sandhiya Bridge in Jamnagar. The man had reportedly been doing stunts on the tracks when the incident occurred.
The man can be seen in the video desperately trying to free his Honda Activa scooter from the tracks as he notices the oncoming train, even raising his hand at one point to signal the train driver to stop. However, his gesture proves futile and he jumps away in the nick of time, with a second camera angle showing the train dragging the scooter along the tracks.
Local police have been seeking to identify the man in the video after it went viral on social media. Many criticized the man’s reckless actions.
