Video: Mother beats groom with slipper during wedding in India
The shocking footage shows the woman hitting her son in the middle of his marriage ceremony.
A viral video shows a mother beating her son with a slipper in the middle of his marriage ceremony in India.
According to TimesNow, the shocking video was filmed in the Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
The video shows a couple in the midst of their 'jaimala' ceremony on a wedding stage when a woman suddenly climbs the stairs leading up to it. She then takes off her slippers and starts to hit the groom in front of the guests before quickly being dragged away.
The groom had reportedly married his bride from another caste in court against his family's wishes.
The bride's father had decided to celebrate the couple's wedding in a district hall without inviting any of the groom's family members. The groom's mother had allegedly crashed the wedding after she heard of the event.
