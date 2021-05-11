Video: Man left clinging to 100m-high bridge after floor collapses

Filed on May 11, 2021 | Last updated on May 11, 2021 at 01.46 pm

China has more than 2,000 glass walkways and bridges built to attract tourists, but many are endangering visitors. The latest was of a tourist who was dangling from a bridge in Piyan mountain in Longjing, after high winds damaged its glass panels.

The incident happened on Friday, when the tourist was on the 100m-high bridge at a resort in northeast China. Strong winds, reaching up to 150km an hour, blew across and many parts of the glass bridge were blown away.

Rescuers rushed to the site, but the tourist managed to return to safety on his own. But pictures of the man clinging desperately to the railings of the bridge as the wind blew off the glass panels made it to social media.

Authorities shut down the bridge and a probe has been launched. However, similar instances have been reported from different parts of China in the past. About two years ago, one person was killed and six others injured after they fell off a glass slide in Guangxi province.

In 2018, Hebei province shut down all 32 glass bridges, walkways and viewing decks and conducted safety checks. And two years earlier, a tourist was knocked off by falling rocks while walking on a glass walkway in Zhangjiajie. He was badly injured.