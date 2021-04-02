Video: Man gets whipped by 'angriest octopus' on beach

The man had been swimming at a beach while on holiday when the incident occurred.

Viral footage shows an octopus in shallow shoreside waters lashing out at a swimmer, despite a seeming lack of provocation, at a beach in Perth, Australia.

According to 7News, geologist Lance Karlson first saw what he thought was the tail of a stingray striking a seagull when he and his two-year-old daughter were about to take a dip in the waters.

The duo, who were staying at a nearby resort, only realised it was an octopus after they drew closer.

The cephalopod later attacked Karlson when he went for a swim around 20 minutes later.

“I was only there for a few seconds looking at the shells when I was struck on the arm from behind,” he said.

“My goggles fogged up and then I was struck again, this time on the neck. I quickly swam back to shore, around 25 metres away.”

The tentacles had left visible red welts on Karlson’s neck, which he said only eased after he poured acidic cola on them.

In a video Karlson posted to Instagram, he light-heartedly dubbed the creature the "angriest octopus in Geographe Bay". It has since been viewed over 58,000 times.