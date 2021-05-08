Video: Man assaults imam during Fajr prayers, detained

Worshippers, while initially stunned, recover quickly and a commotion breaks out as they attempt to control the attacker.

A man who assaulted an imam while he was leading worshippers in prayer in the city of Pekanbaru has been arrested.

Police in Indonesia arrested the attacker and are conducting further investigations into the incident that took place on Friday.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, the man can be seen calmly walking between lines of worshippers offering prayers in a mosque.

He makes his way to the front, where he interrupts the imam and then assaults him.

Worshippers, while initially stunned, recover quickly and a commotion breaks out as they attempt to control the attacker.