- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Man assaults imam during Fajr prayers, detained
Worshippers, while initially stunned, recover quickly and a commotion breaks out as they attempt to control the attacker.
A man who assaulted an imam while he was leading worshippers in prayer in the city of Pekanbaru has been arrested.
Police in Indonesia arrested the attacker and are conducting further investigations into the incident that took place on Friday.
In a video circulating on social media platforms, the man can be seen calmly walking between lines of worshippers offering prayers in a mosque.
DON'T MISS:
>> Photos: Muslims in UAE offer Ramadan's last Friday prayers
He makes his way to the front, where he interrupts the imam and then assaults him.
Worshippers, while initially stunned, recover quickly and a commotion breaks out as they attempt to control the attacker.
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Man assaults imam during Fajr prayers,...
Worshippers, while initially stunned, recover quickly and a commotion ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India hits more than 4,000 deaths in a day
The 4,187 new deaths took India’s overall toll to 238,270 since ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Tamil Nadu announces complete ...
The decision was taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Actress Kangana Ranaut tests positive for...
The star took to Instagram to make the announcement. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign agreements to...
The nations also agreed to establish a higher coordination council. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India hits more than 4,000 deaths in a day
The 4,187 new deaths took India’s overall toll to 238,270 since ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Singapore restricts entry approvals for...
The ministry will be reaching out to affected work pass holders and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Listen: Mars helicopter heard humming through...
Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California released this... READ MORE