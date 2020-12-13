Video: Man arrested for climbing plane wing before takeoff

The airline noted that the pilot alerted control tower operators after noticing the man walking on the tarmac.

Authorities in Las Vegas arrested a man after he climbed onto the wing of a commercial airliner, moments before takeoff.

In a video posted on social media, the man can be seen walking along the winglet of an Alaska Airlines plane that was due to depart from McCarran International Airport.

According to a report on nbcnews, He made several attempts to clamber up the vertical tail end of the Boeing 737, and took off his socks and shoes in the process.

As authorities closed in, the man slipped off the winglet and fell onto the tarmac, where airport officials quickly apprehended him and reportedly took him to a medical facility.

The man was suspected of jumping a perimeter fence to approach the plane — which was bound for Portland, Oregon — and is believed to be suffering from mental illness or impairment.

A statement released by the airline noted that the pilot alerted control tower operators after noticing the man walking on the tarmac.

The airline also noted that the plane returned to the gate for a “full inspection” before taking off again. The incident caused a delay of nearly 3.5 hours before the plane was cleared for take-off again.