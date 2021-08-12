Video: India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission after technical anomaly
The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended: ISRO
India's space agency suffered a setback while trying to put an earth observation satellite into orbit, due to a technical anomaly minutes after the rocket carrying the satellite was launched in the early hours on Wednesday.
"Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement.
Watch Live: Launch of EOS-03 onboard GSLV-F10 https://t.co/NE3rVjNtHb— ISRO (@isro) August 11, 2021
The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in southern India
