Video: Girl donates 80,000 pennies dumped on driveway by estranged dad

The father had dumped the trove of coins in a stunt to cover his final child support payment.

A US girl has donated 80,000 pennies after her estranged father dumped the money on her family home’s driveway.

According to Global News, Avery Sanford from Richmond, Virginia had recently turned 18. Her father took the opportunity to make his last 800-dollar (Dh3000) child support payment by depositing a box full of coins onto his estranged family’s driveway.

Virginia dad dumps 80,000 pennies as final child support payment



Daughter reacts with class



“It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister. It’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that.”https://t.co/4IorXl4qn9 pic.twitter.com/R9BYC4Jp0a — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) June 11, 2021

“My mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?'” Sanford said in an interview. “She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment!'”

Sanford and her mother called the police and the incident was documented by an officer, but authorities confirmed that no charges were filed.

Though shocked by the stunt, the pair scooped up the coins with the help of some friends. They then donated every last penny to Safe Harbor, a local shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

Their classy response has spurred others who were moved by their story to donate more than $5,000 (Dh18,000) to the shelter as well.

“Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really just turns this situation into a positive one,” Sanford said. “People can learn a lesson from it.”

Cathy Easter, who runs the shelter, praised the family’s actions.

“It’s truly such a beautiful story,” she said. “The importance of being kind to each other cannot be stressed enough.”