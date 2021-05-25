Video: Ceiling fan crashes down on gym goer; CCTV footage goes viral

The man was chatting with another gym user when the incident occurred.

It's the stuff of nightmares for many: to have a ceiling fan come crashing down on you, nearly knocking you off. But that's exactly what happened to a gym-goer in Vietnam — and the CCTV footage is going viral.

The video shows the man walking into a gym and chatting with another person when, suddenly, the ceiling fan above him comes hurtling down — barely missing him.

The man makes a lucky escape, as the fan crashes just behind him.

“While exercising, the ceiling fan fell close to the body,” he was quoted as saying by ViralHog.

“Luckily, the propeller did not cut my head and body.”

There were many responses to the YouTube video, expressing horror at having something similar happen to them.

“This was one of my nightmares when I was a kid,” said an Amelia Jones.

Another commenter, Ian Lasrado, echoed her thoughts: “I finally know what my childhood nightmare would end up being.”