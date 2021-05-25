Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Video: Ceiling fan crashes down on gym goer; CCTV footage goes viral

Web report/Vietnam
Filed on May 25, 2021

The man was chatting with another gym user when the incident occurred.


It's the stuff of nightmares for many: to have a ceiling fan come crashing down on you, nearly knocking you off. But that's exactly what happened to a gym-goer in Vietnam — and the CCTV footage is going viral.

ALSO READ:

>> Viral video: 'Strange' marine life found on UAE beach, authorities clarify

The video shows the man walking into a gym and chatting with another person when, suddenly, the ceiling fan above him comes hurtling down — barely missing him.

The man makes a lucky escape, as the fan crashes just behind him.

“While exercising, the ceiling fan fell close to the body,” he was quoted as saying by ViralHog.

“Luckily, the propeller did not cut my head and body.”

There were many responses to the YouTube video, expressing horror at having something similar happen to them.

DON'T MISS:

>> Covid: Woman wears jewellery over face mask for wedding; goes viral on Twitter

“This was one of my nightmares when I was a kid,” said an Amelia Jones.

Another commenter, Ian Lasrado, echoed her thoughts: “I finally know what my childhood nightmare would end up being.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210512&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519755&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 