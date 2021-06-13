Video: Car vanishes into well as rain batters Mumbai
The car could be seen slowly falling, front-forward, into the large, muddy water-filled hole.
In a freak accident in rain-battered Mumbai, a parked car fell into a deep well, whose reinforced cement concrete cover broke to create a sinkhole, and was washed away, police said on Sunday.
The incident was reported from Ramnivas Society in Ghatkopar West, Traffic Police In-Charge Nagraj Majge said.
The car, belonging to local resident Pankaj Mehta, could be seen slowly falling, front-forward, into the large, muddy water-filled hole, bobbing for a few seconds before disappearing entirely, as CCTV footage showed.
The incident was reported from Ramnivas Society in Ghatkopar West. pic.twitter.com/ULokEjftTh
