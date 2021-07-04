Video: Birds stuck in plane's cabin delay flight

Footage shows the feathery passengers flying through the cabin.

A US flight was unexpectedly delayed after a pair of birds got stuck inside the cabin.

A Twitter thread by travel writer Zach Honig describes why United Airlines flight 43 from Maui, Hawaii to Newark, New Jersey, delayed its departure by 20 minutes.

My @united flight is delayed “because we need additional time to assist customers.” Wait until you see WHO these “customers” are pic.twitter.com/AZEOr2LxsW — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) July 3, 2021

"We want you to know that your flight is departing late because we need additional time to assist customers on this flight," reads a screenshot of a notification Honig received.

It was later revealed that the "customers" in question were, in fact, two birds.

At first, a maintenance team can be seen attempting to capture the feathery passengers by opening ceiling panels.

When their efforts failed, the pilot can be heard in a second video asking passengers to lower their window shades while the crew turns off the cabin's lights.

Then, in the darkness, the birds are seen flying towards the only source of light — the plane's open door — as the passengers erupt into cheers.

The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport 53 minutes late, Honig tweeted, as there was another aircraft at the gate.