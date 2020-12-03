Video: Bees swarm over Indian plane at Kolkata airport
Footage of the incident, which happened on Monday, has now gone viral on social media.
Bees are usually attracted to honey but a swarm of the insects were also lured to an Indian plane this week.
Also read: Jilted ex-lover pours super glue into new bride’s eye
Burevi: Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, India; gusts of 100kph forecast
UAE National Day: Meet Indian schoolgirl who can name all rulers from 18th century
The bees bizarrely clamped themselves on to the window of an Air Vistara flight at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
Footage of the incident, which happened on Monday, has now gone viral on social media.
One clip, shared by Tarun Shukla on Twitter, shows firefighters using water jets to remove the bees from the stationary aircraft. “Looks like honey pancakes inside,” read the caption of the video.
Looks like honey pancakes inside— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) November 30, 2020
Kolkata yesterday. @airvistara pic.twitter.com/Pu7ydGt8bY
According to the Indian Express, a similar incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and a half hours after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the cockpit window when the aircraft was taxing towards the runway.
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Bees swarm over Indian plane at Kolkata...
Footage of the incident, which happened on Monday, has now gone viral ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah ...
The veteran Pakistani politician, who was PM from 2002 to 2004,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK is world's first country to approve Pfizer...
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be rolled out from next week; will allow ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: US shortens Covid-19 quarantine...
This can be further reduced to just seven days if the exposed person... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats, 2 firms fined Dh160 million for money...
The convicts, also involved in drug trafficking, have been jailed. READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews