Video: Bees swarm over Indian plane at Kolkata airport

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 3, 2020 | Last updated on December 3, 2020 at 01.17 am


(Tarun Shukla Twitter)


(Tarun Shulka Twitter)

Footage of the incident, which happened on Monday, has now gone viral on social media.

Bees are usually attracted to honey but a swarm of the insects were also lured to an Indian plane this week.

The bees bizarrely clamped themselves on to the window of an Air Vistara flight at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

One clip, shared by Tarun Shukla on Twitter, shows firefighters using water jets to remove the bees from the stationary aircraft. “Looks like honey pancakes inside,” read the caption of the video.

According to the Indian Express, a similar incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and a half hours after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the cockpit window when the aircraft was taxing towards the runway. 




