Video: 5 dead as hot air balloon hits power lines, catches fire

Web Report/Albuquerque
Filed on June 27, 2021
Reuters

13,000 homes and businesses in the area were affected by the subsequent power outage.


A hot air balloon caught fire after it crashed into power lines in the US, killing five people and leaving 13,000 homes and businesses without power.

According to Voice of America, the hot air balloon was blown into the power lines by the wind and its basket crashed about 10 kilometres west of in New Mexico’s Albuquerque International Sunport Airport. The balloon itself landed elsewhere.

"We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate," Albuquerque Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told reporters in a news conference.

Police reported that the pilot and three passengers, all between 40 and 60 years old, were pronounced dead on the scene. A fourth passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Nobody on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident along with police as it is still unclear what happened.




