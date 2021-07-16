Video: 20 tonnes tomatoes scatter on highway after truck overturns
The incident has led to huge traffic jams on both lanes of the highway.
One person was injured after a truck carrying around 20 tonnes of tomatoes overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am on Friday.
The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.
#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today pic.twitter.com/GPOmfgd1nO
The incident has led to huge traffic jams on both lanes of the Highway with the tomatoes scattered across the Eastern Express Highway.
The road clearing operation is underway by the authorities.
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 20 tonnes tomatoes scatter on highway...
The incident has led to huge traffic jams on both lanes of the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Ugandan weightlifter goes missing in Japan before ...
Julius Ssekitoleko failed to show up for his Covid test and was not... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in...
Danish Siddiqui was covering an assignment in Spin Boldak, a district ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
World Snake Day: Snake awareness app launched in...
World Snake Day is observed every year on July 16. READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: UAE set for blockbuster India-...
The men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the BCCI in UAE and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi reduces capacity cap for restaurants,...
The new norms will be implemented from Monday onwards. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,530 Covid cases, 1,487 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 288,895 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid weekend: Stay safe on the roads
Experts have urged residents to be cautious and maintain proper... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
15 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK’s red list