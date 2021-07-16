Video: 20 tonnes tomatoes scatter on highway after truck overturns

The incident has led to huge traffic jams on both lanes of the highway.

One person was injured after a truck carrying around 20 tonnes of tomatoes overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am on Friday.

The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Around 20 tonnes of tomatoes, scattered on Eastern Express Highway, being removed amid a huge traffic jam on both lanes of the Highway



One person was injured after a tomato-laden truck overturned near Kopari, Thane on the Highway at around 2 am today

The road clearing operation is underway by the authorities.