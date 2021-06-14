Rest of Asia
Veteran war reporter Christiane Amanpour announces cancer surgery

AFP/London
Filed on June 14, 2021
Picture retrieved from camanpour?instagram

"Like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer," the CNN Chief International Anchor announced on Twitter.


Veteran war correspondent Christiane Amanpour on Monday announced that she has recently undergone “major surgery” for ovarian cancer, and faced months of chemotherapy treatment.

“I’ve had succesful major surgery to remove it and am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best long term prognosis,” the 63-year-old journalist added.

British-born Amanpour previously hosted ABC’s “This Week”.

She first became known to the CNN audience internationally for her coverage of the 1991 Gulf War.

She has interviewed many of the world’s leaders and newsmakers over the past two decades and reported from hotspots such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Rwanda and the Balkans.




