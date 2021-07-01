Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

US: Trump company's finance chief pleads not guilty to criminal charges

AFP/New York
Filed on July 1, 2021
Allen Weisselberg, former US President Donald Trump’s company chief financial officer arrives to attend the hearing for the criminal case in New York. Photo: AFP

Indictment could undermine relationships of Trump’s company with banks and business partners.


Donald Trump’s longtime financial chief and an affiliate of the former US president’s company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges brought in a probe by Manhattan’s district attorney into Trump and his business practices.

The Trump Organisation affiliate and the company’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are being arraigned in a New York state court in Manhattan, one day after a grand jury indicted them.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge, while a lawyer for the affiliate entered a not guilty plea on its behalf to a charge of scheming to defraud.

The indictment could undermine the relationships of Trump’s company with banks and business partners.

It could also complicate Trump’s political future, as he resumes holding rallies and mulls a 2024 White House run.

Cyrus Vance, the district attorney, began his still-ongoing investigation nearly three years ago, and has been working in recent months with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Vance and James are Democrats, and both attended Thursday’s arraignment. Weisselberg, 73, wore handcuffs as he was led to the courtroom.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210701&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709965&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 