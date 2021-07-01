US: Trump company's finance chief pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Indictment could undermine relationships of Trump’s company with banks and business partners.
Donald Trump’s longtime financial chief and an affiliate of the former US president’s company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges brought in a probe by Manhattan’s district attorney into Trump and his business practices.
The Trump Organisation affiliate and the company’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are being arraigned in a New York state court in Manhattan, one day after a grand jury indicted them.
Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge, while a lawyer for the affiliate entered a not guilty plea on its behalf to a charge of scheming to defraud.
The indictment could undermine the relationships of Trump’s company with banks and business partners.
It could also complicate Trump’s political future, as he resumes holding rallies and mulls a 2024 White House run.
Cyrus Vance, the district attorney, began his still-ongoing investigation nearly three years ago, and has been working in recent months with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Vance and James are Democrats, and both attended Thursday’s arraignment. Weisselberg, 73, wore handcuffs as he was led to the courtroom.
