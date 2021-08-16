Rest of Asia
US temporarily pauses Kabul evacuation flights to clear airfield

Reuters/Washington
Filed on August 16, 2021
Reuters

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last.


The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a US defense official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last.




