US temporarily pauses Kabul evacuation flights to clear airfield
An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last.
The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a US defense official told Reuters on Monday.
