US evacuations of Afghan visa applicants to begin in July: Official
Biden administration does not plan to disclose details on when the flights will depart for 'operational security'
Flights to evacuate Afghan immigration visa applicants to the United States will begin in the last week of July, a senior administration official told Reuters.
Reuters earlier reported that President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce the start of the program, called "Operation Allies Refuge," citing other people familiar with the matter.
The administration does not plan to disclose details on when the flights will depart for "operational security," the senior administration official said.
A State Department unit coordinating the evacuations will be run by veteran Ambassador Tracey Jacobson and include representatives from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the official said.
Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Russ Travers will coordinate an interagency policy process related to the evacuations.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two jabs vital against Delta variant,...
EU medicines agency urges countries to speed up their vaccine drives. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia becomes new ‘epicentre...
The Southeast Asian nation has been battered by a virus explosion... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation
It is not clear if the pontiff's schedule would immediately return to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22. READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid holidays: Dubai Metro, tram, bus timings...
Vehicle testing centres to remain closed on July 19-22. READ MORE