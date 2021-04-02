US Capitol attack: Driver dead, one police officer succumbs to injuries

Vehicle rammed into police officers near US Capitol.

The driver who rammed officers near US Capitol is dead while one police officer also lost his life Friday after he and a colleague were rammed by a vehicle near the US Capitol, less than three months after the Congress was stormed by a far-right mob, police said.

"One of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of US Capitol Police, told a news conference.

She confirmed that the suspect had also been pronounced dead following the attack.