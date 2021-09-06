US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout
Officials say four US citizens left by land, without specifying to which country they crossed
Four Americans left Afghanistan by land on Monday with Taliban knowledge in the first departures arranged by the US government since its military pullout, a US official said.
The four US citizens left by land and were greeted by American diplomats, said a senior official, without specifying to which country they crossed.
“The Taliban did not impede them” and were aware of the effort, the official told reporters accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken flying to Qatar.
US officials say other Americans may have left since the United States ended its 20-year war at the end of August, but they would have done so by private means.
Washington says it is closely watching whether the Taliban makes good on promises to let US citizens and allies depart as it decides how to deal with the group, who seized the capital Kabul on August 15 as the US-backed government crumbled.
US officials say just over 100 Americans, mostly dual nationals, remain in Afghanistan after the massive airlift of tens of thousands of people in the last days of America’s longest war.
President Joe Biden’s Republican rivals have been quick to accuse him of abandoning Americans.
Tens of thousands of interpreters or others who supported the US mission and their family members are believed to remain, with many fearing retribution despite Taliban assurances.
With Kabul airport in disarray, land routes are the key way out of Afghanistan, primarily though Pakistan or Iran, which does not have diplomatic relations with Washington.
-
Rest of Asia
UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
Addressing parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to answer... READ MORE
-
World
French cinema star Belmondo dies aged 88
Belmondo went on to become a household name acting in 80 films across ... READ MORE
-
World
Blinken lands in Doha for Afghan crisis talks...
The US Secretary of State is accompanied by Defence Secretary Lloyd... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India plans 50% increase in oxygen...
As of Monday, India’s total Covid-19 cases had reached 33.03... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
UAE: Now, no need to submit documents to open a bank account