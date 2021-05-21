UN observes International Tea Day 2021 today

Two events hosted to mark the occasion in Rome and New York.

The UN extended their greetings on May 21 when the day is observed mainly as a way to increase the consumption of tea, which according to them, has medicinal value.

Tea is central to many cultures, and it contributes to employment, exports earnings & food security.



In its statement, the UN recognised the importance tea will have to play in its Sustainable Development Goals programme, especially with regards to its connection with climate change.

“Tea production is highly sensitive to changes in growing conditions. Tea can only be produced in narrowly defined agro-ecological conditions and, hence, in a very limited number of countries, many of which will be heavily impacted by climate change,” it said.

“There is a growing recognition of the need to contribute to climate change mitigation, by reducing carbon emissions from tea production and processing.”

The international body hosted two webcasts to virtually mark the day, one held in Rome and the other in New York.