UN humanitarian flights resume to Afghanistan
UN Humanitarian Air Service links Islamabad with Mazar-e-Sharif and Kandahar
The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights to northern and southern Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The UN Humanitarian Air Service is now operating flights “to enable 160 humanitarian organisations to continue their life-saving activities in Afghanistan’s provinces,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
The flights link the Pakistani capital Islamabad with the city Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and with Kandahar in the south. Three flights have already landed in Mazar-e-Sharif since August 29. The UN Humanitarian Air Service is operated by the World Food Program.
Dujarric said that efforts are being made to launch more flights and to more destinations.
“From 2002 to 2021, the UN Humanitarian Air Service in Afghanistan served more than 20 destinations in the country,” Dujarric said. “It will seek to return to these locations once security and funding permits.”
Dujarric added that officials were working to establish a cargo airbridge to transport non-food items, such as medical and other emergency supplies.
-
Rest of Asia
UN humanitarian flights resume to Afghanistan
UN Humanitarian Air Service links Islamabad with Mazar-e-Sharif and... READ MORE
-
World
At least 41 dead in New York area storms:...
Remnants of Hurricane Ida wallop the East Coast region with record-... READ MORE
-
World
4 passengers on small jet dead after it crashes...
Officials say fire caused by the crash burnt for 20 minutes in a... READ MORE
-
World
Biden says Ida, wildfires show climate crisis has ...
US president to visit Louisiana to survey some of the damage and meet ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 site shows how Dubai realised a dream...
Photo collage shows Sheikh Mohammed at Expo site in 2016 and 2021 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: India pavilion to showcase economic...
Various Indian states will display their culture and business... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar Azam: Pressure to be on India at T20 World...
We would like to start our campaign by defeating India, Babar said READ MORE
-
News
Two UAE universities rank among world's top 400
The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
News
Jobs in UAE: Latest vacancies with up to Dh20,000 salary
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla