UN headquarters attacked in western Afghanistan, one killed

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on July 30, 2021
At least one Afghan police guard was killed and other officers were injured in the attack


The United Nations said on Friday that its main compound in western Afghanistan was attacked by “anti-government elements”, killing at least one Afghan police guard and other officers injured.

“The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taleban and government forces,” a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said. It added the UN is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and is in contact with the relevant parties.

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound.




