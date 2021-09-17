UN envoy of ousted Afghan government asks to keep New York seat
It was not immediately clear if the Taliban would put forward their own envoy to the United Nations
The UN ambassador representing Afghanistan’s ousted government has asked to remain in the country’s seat at the world body in New York, a UN spokesperson said on Friday, setting up a showdown if the Taliban tries to appoint their own envoy.
Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai signed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the General Assembly, Guterres’ spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
It was not immediately clear if the Taliban, who seized power last month as US and foreign forces withdrew after a 20-year war, would put forward their own envoy to the United Nations.
Isaczai sent his accreditation request on Wednesday, Haq said, a day after the new General Assembly session started.
Dozens of world leaders are travelling to New York next week for the annual UN gathering and Isaczai is currently scheduled to address the final day of the meeting on September 27.
UN credentials are dealt with by a nine-member committee appointed annually. The committee, named on Tuesday, is made up of the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, China, Namibia, Russia, Sierra Leone, Sweden and the United States.
The committee traditionally meets in October or November to assess the credentials of all UN members before submitting a report for General Assembly approval before the end of the year. The committee and General Assembly usually operate by consensus on credentials, diplomats said.
Until a decision is made, Isaczai will remain in the seat, according to the General Assembly rules.
When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001, the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
The decision was postponed “on the understanding that the current representatives of Afghanistan accredited to the United Nations would continue to participate in the work of the General Assembly,” according to the committee report.
Guterres said last month that the Taliban’s desire for international recognition is the international community’s only leverage to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
-
Rest of Asia
UN envoy of ousted Afghan government asks to keep ...
It was not immediately clear if the Taliban would put forward their... READ MORE
-
Europe
Prince Andrew to challenge UK ruling on US sex...
Lawyers for the prince claim legal papers in the case were not... READ MORE
-
Sports
Pakistan vs New Zealand series cancelled: PM Khan ...
He personally spoke to the Prime Minister READ MORE
-
Americas
US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid...
The 61-year-old UK royal was sued by Virginia Giuffre last month READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL ticket prices announced, fans return to UAE...
Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces ...
The vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in a... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan-NZ series postponed due to security...
The PCB says it will now work with the New Zealand board to... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
Residents can travel to more countries now as borders reopen. READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
UAE: Indian tourist, 32, suffers massive heart attack in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19